Bontle Modiselle and her husband, Priddy Ugly, had the internet swooning with their cute video celebrating Valentine's Day

The celebrity couple debuted the official music video for Young Love under their duo name, Rick Jade

Netizens lauded the couple for always serving when they make content together, and this time was no different

How can a couple be this cool? These sentiments were echoed by Mzansi peeps about couple Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly.

Bontle Modiselle Priddy Ugly, under their duo name Rick Jade debuted their music video on Valentine's Day. Image: @priddyugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy Ugly and Bontle debut music video

Much-loved celebrity couple Bontle Modiselle and her husband, Priddy Ugly, had a trick up their sleeves for Valentine's Day.

Unlike the other Mzansi couples who post pictures or videos of the spoils from their significant others, the couple decided to debut a whole music video.

Other than being loving parents to their daughter Afrika, the couple also formed a music duo using their first name, Rick Jade. They recently debuted the Young Love Official Music Video on the day celebrated by lovers.

"A Valentine’s Day special from us to you. Rick Jade - Young Love (Official Music Video). Live exclusively on the Ha Moloi YouTube Channel."

Netizens show love to the couple

Netizens lauded the couple for always serving when they make content together and this time was no different.

dihedile asked:

"How does it feel to be this cool as a unit?!"

kganyasomewhereinafrika shared:

"Mars found Venus where he buried it!"

mmalefateele mentioned:

"Abuti o talented may God bless you and your beautiful wife."

manamela_kamo lauded:

"*Rick Jade* said “I want something new” ,,, Rick Jade says “Young Love”, come on!!!! Y’all are too perfect."

asonleaux said:

"From day one, I loved you guys."

Bontle and sister Refiloe serve at Duma Collectives' event

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bontle Modiselle-Moloi and her older sister Refilwe Modiselle previously hung out at an event in Johannesburg.

The Modiselle sisters served looks in their stunning orange outfits at the Duma Collective Kickstart 2024 event.

Bontle Modiselle's husband, Priddy Ugly, was also in attendance, and he trended after he was called a former rapper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News