Usher and Alicia Keys shared a stage during his halftime show at the Super Bowl

The pair performed their classic song, My Boo , and their on-stage chemistry had social media buzzing

Peeps' eyebrows were raised at Usher and Alicia's cosiness, and they suspected that there was more to their relationship

Usher and Alicia Keys left fans suspicious after watching their cosy Super Bowl performance. Images: usher, aliciakeys

Usher and Alicia Keys reunited on stage to perform their classic duet, My Boo. Not only did the song heat up the Super Bowl halftime show, but their chemistry and on-stage cosiness had spectators and netizens feeling the heat - get a room?

Usher and Alicia Keys perform at the Super Bowl

Usher has been building anticipation for his Super Bowl halftime show for months, and delivered the show of his life!

Coming from an album release, the singer performed some of his classics, including YEAH, Let It Burn (with help from H.E.R), as well as his Alicia Keys-assisted song, My Boo, which had netizens raving:

Twitter (X) user PopCulture2000s shared a clip from their performance:

Peeps react to Usher and Alicia Keys' performance

Oh, social media is going nuts over Usher and Alicia's on-stage chemistry, with some saying Swizz Beatz needed to have a word with Mr. Raymond.

The singer was in a similar situation after a video of himself and another lady getting steamy on the dance floor started circulating. The woman was suspected of being South African disc jockey DJ Zinhle.

iamSauceGardner recalled:

"If you watch it back, she was walking away trying to perform but Usher kept closing the space in a swift manner!"

gdude002 joked:

"I swear Usher is playing into the rumours that he steals everyone's woman."

bartyboy23 said:

"Usher is a menace!"

immodsty wrote:

"This is some of your girlfriends at work with her 'best friend.'"

MackendyBejin advised:

"That's why you don’t let your wife go to an Usher concert."

AbraCaiazza sympathised with Swizz:

"My heart goes out to Mr. Beatz."

Pearl Thusi and Emtee perform together

In more steamy performances, Briefly News shared a video from Emtee's one-man show where he got to perform one of his hit songs with the lady he named it after, Pearl Thusi.

The pair left fans' tongues wagging after watching their steamy performance, where some even suspected that Emtee may have scored his long-time crush.

