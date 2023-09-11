Emtee recently hosted his long-awaited one-man show, Emtee & Friends on 9 September

While on stage, the rapper was joined by his long-time crush, Pearl Thusi who congratulated him on the successful show

The two showed love to each other before Emtee began his performance

Pearl Thusi gave the 'Emtee & Friends' crowd a sultry performance while on stage with Emtee. Images: pearlthusi, emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Emtee had a successful one-man show with Emtee & Friends and fans are still reflecting on some highlights from the night. One key moment was the spicy performance shared between the rapper and Pearl Thusi.

Pearl helped hype the crowd up for Emtee's performance with some sultry moves that had fans going crazy.

Pearl Thusi dances for Emtee

In an Instagram post, Pearl shared a clip where she joined Emtee on stage at his one-man show, Emtee & Friends. The two exchanged some sweet words before Emtee went on to perform his hit song, Pearl Thusi.

Pearl stayed on stage and performed with Emtee, later penning a post congratulating the rapper for an amazing show:

"Dear @emteethehustla … yah neh. Till the wheels fall off. I'm so proud of you. Thank you."

Mzansi amped over Pearl and Emtee's performance

Fans were ecstatic at Emtee and Pearl's chemistry and hyped them up for their electrifying performance:

pearlthusi added:

"Thank you to everyone for the love and for the encore. Wasn’t expecting that."

lordscript_sa said:

"You Came Out For Our Broer. Mad Respect!"

faith.nketsi commented"

Wait a min, YES !!!

thembiseete_ responded:

"Damnnnnnn!"

zodwa3rd posted:

"He is so shy, I love the respect he has for Pearl he is even afraid to touch her."

percychabalal added:

"Pearl is a vibe! She has love for people Well done sis."

i_am_azania said:

I love how you love and how you keep showing up for him

benzito_2801 commented:

"Iyooh this is Huge. Much Respect @pearlthusi. You stay winning for the humility."

castro__mwansa responded:

"The best thing I’ve seen today no lie. >>"

yungblackgifted said:

"I love y’all man, @emteethehustla thank you for the music bro, one of one!"

neliswa_sm posted:

"That was amazing!"

phaq_naz added:

"The hood is forever proud of you."

zanda_sibisi commented:

"Give him a shot pearl."

Emtee professes deep feelings for Pearl Thusi

In a recent Briefly News report, Emtee revealed that if ever given the chance, he would try his luck with Pearl Thusi.

Though many fans dismissed the rapper's song Pearl Thusi as a way to get attention in the industry, it appears Big Hustle may have been serious.

The publication also revealed details about Emtee's relationship with his children following his recent divorce.

Source: Briefly News