Emtee is still captivated by Pearl Thusi and says that he would do anything to be with her

The rapper revealed to L-Tido that he would risk it all for the gorgeous media personality

Emtee says people should stop believing the rumours that he's broke, saying that he's a hustler and a provider

Emtee says he is a provider and wouldn't have a problem sweeping Pearl Thusi off her feet. Images: emteethehustla, pearlthusi

Emtee revealed on The L-Tido Podcast that he would risk it all for Pearl Thusi. The Roll Up hitmaker had a lot to say in the interview after revealing his disinterest in his songs. The rapper clearly still has a crush on Pearl whom he dedicated a song to in his debut album Avery.

Big Hustle also revealed his strategy to charm and win Pearl over which includes a kota date and trip to Kwa Mai Mai.

Emtee professes his interest in Pearl Thusi

In an interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Emtee revealed that he's still interested in Pearl Thusi.

Despite his mumbled speech, the rapper is not one to keep mum about his feelings, saying that he'd risk it all for Pearl:

"I respect her as my big sister and everything but I'd risk it all."

The two have spent some time together in the past, where Pearl opened up about Emtee's sweet side:

Emtee went on to say that if given the chance, he'd wine and dine Pearl and charm her to the max:

"I'm gonna take Pearl out to eat some kotas, then we'd go to Mai Mai and then go to the studio."

He continued:

"Don't believe the hype n*ggas telling y'all I'm broke. My name is Emtee the hustler, I always gotta make sure. I'm a provider, I'm taking care of families."

Mzansi comments on Emtee's remarks

Social media was heated over Emtee's statement about Pearl Thusi and shared their thoughts:

docramps commented:

"BATHONG WEEE!"

bokkieult6746 said:

"Emtee is effortlessly funny!"

SirKololo responded:

"Is he on nyaope or what?"

remoratilemokgalagadi6236 posted:

"The best interview ever, I love Emtee and he is hilarious!"

fortunatehlophe added:

"I never laughed this hard. Emtee is a legend!"

24Marchmusic said:

"'I would risk it all' For Pearl Thusi."

phumzo7340 responded:

"Haven't laughed this hard in a long time man!"

Emtee opens up about family and friendships

