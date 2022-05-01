Xoli Mazibuko has called out Black Motion star Bongani Mahosana popularly known as Murdah Bongz on social media

The singer took to her page to pen a lengthy post announcing to her fans that she is quitting music because Murdah Bongz abused her

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from peeps; some accused Xoli of chasing clout while others said Murdah Bongz needs to be cancelled

Murdah Bongz has been in the media a lot lately. The Black Motion star, who usually keeps away from social media drama, has been brought up in some serious allegations.

Xoli Mazibuko has shared that she is quitting music because of Black Motion star Murdah Bongz's abuse.

Local singer Xoli Mazibuko who has done a number of collaborations with Black Motion, has announced that she is quitting the music industry because of Bongani Mahosana. The star posted a lengthy social media post saying she has endured many years of abuse from Mahosana because she wanted to showcase her talent.

According to a Twitter post by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the singer said DJ Zinhle's baby daddy made her life a living hell both personally and in the industry. As a result, she has decided to press the exit button. She said:

"I honestly hope you don't take this as a cowardly exit or an offence to those who love my music."

Xoli's allegations hit unsuspecting social media users. Many have shared mixed reactions to the claims. While some are saying it could be true because of the abuse in the entertainment industry, others said she is just looking for relevance.

@ScelonG said:

"I don't think Murda must be cancelled and I am not a believer of cancel culture. But I think both Black Motion guys need to respond to such accusations. Xoli M, for us who know her music contribution, must at least be given space to voice out and seek help if needs be. We're Neutral."

@Bathobile__M commented:

"Am I the only person that has never seen any bad publicity about Black Motion’s Murdahbongz up until now njengoba sekafake ama false? What if… hhay cima cima cima."

DJ Zinhle responds to claims she caused the Black Motion split: “Y'all will blame me for fuel price increase”

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle found herself topping Twitter trends following unconfirmed reports that Black Motion was splitting. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula first reported that the music duo had decided to pursue solo careers.

According to Khawula, the duo cancelled a show scheduled for New York, and Thabo has been booking gigs as a solo artist. He added that Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, is rebranding to Mörda.

Peeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the unconfirmed reports. Many concluded that Murdah Bongz's baby mama DJ Zinhle had something to do with Black Motion splitting.

Source: Briefly News