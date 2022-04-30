Social media has been buzzing since reports that award-winning music duo Black Motion allegedly split

The news hit unsuspecting fans who have been trying to investigate what caused Thabo and Murdah Bongz to want to go their separate ways

Many agreed that Murdah Bongz's relationship with Umlilo hitmaker DJ Zinhle was a contributing factor to the band's split

DJ Zinhle found herself topping Twitter trends following unconfirmed reports that Black Motion was splitting. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula first reported that the music duo had decided to pursue solo careers.

According to Khawula, the duo cancelled a show scheduled for New York, and Thabo has been booking gigs as a solo artist. He added that Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, is rebranding to Mörda.

Peeps have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the unconfirmed reports. Many concluded that Murdah Bongz's baby mama DJ Zinhle had something to do with Black Motion splitting.

@_ShaunKeyz wrote:

"Did Black Motion really split ??? I hope it's not because of Bongani's relationship with DJ Zinhle."

@DrPhomolo wrote:

"I blame DJ Zinhle for Black Motion splitting."

However, DJ Zinhle responded to the trolls saying they blamed her for everything, including the hike in fuel prices. She also made it clear that she is minding her business. She tweeted:

"Next thing y’all are gonna blame me for the increase in petrol prices. Minding my business, my business is @erabydjzinhle & these new necklaces & earrings we just launched."

