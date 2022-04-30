One half of the award-winning music duo Black Motion Murdah Bongz has rubbished reports that the band has split up

Murdah Bongz made these remarks after media reports that he had rebranded and was performing as Mörda after leaving the band

The hitmaker responded to a fan who had asked if the news about the band splitting was true, and he said the allegations were false

Black Motion fans were devastated when news that their favourite band had split up hit social media. According to unconfirmed media reports, Thabo and Murdah Bongz decided to go their separate ways due to unforeseen circumstances.

Murdah Bongz has debunked claims that Black Motion is separating. Image: @realblackmotion

Source: Instagram

Social media went into overdrive with fans expressing why the duo must stick together to make more good music.

According to ZAlebs, the award-winning band put a show slated for New York on ice due to the split up. The publication further notes that Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane has been booking shows as a solo artist without his partner Murdah Bongz.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also alleges that Bongani Mahosana, known popularly as Murdah Bongz, is rebranding and will be known as Mörda. He tweeted:

"Bongani Mohasana has rebranded and also now performs alone as Mörda after his Black Motion split with Thabo."

Music lovers reacted to the news by pointing out that the artists are better off together than solo artists.

@MarumoMashigo said:

"Why Mara Black Motion, you hurt us, music lovers; we don't want separate Black Motion. We want Black Motion to solve your differences."

However, ZAlebs reports that Murdah Bongz refuted the claims saying he is not leaving Black Motion. He set the record straight while responding to a fan who had asked about the band splitting up.

