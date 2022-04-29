Amapiano stars Major League DJz have opened up about surviving a horrific car accident while on their way to a gig in 2020

The twins shared snaps of their smashed car and one of them lying on the ground on the day of the accident that "almost" took their lives

The musicians shared that they're grateful for life and many peeps took to their comment section to shade them for sharing the pic of one of them on the ground

Major League DJz have taken to social media to open up about surviving a car accident. Bandile and Banele Mbere almost lost their lives when the car they were travelling in to a gig crashed in 2020.

The twins took to Twitter to share that they are grateful for surviving the crash that took place during the early days of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Amapiano DJs shared a snap of their wrecked car and one of the twins lying on the ground after the accident, reports ZAlebs. Major League DJz captioned the pics:

"Wait and we went through the craziest car accident, we almost died. God has really been good to us, so so grateful."

Peeps took to the stars' comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on their touching post. Peeps suggested that artists must hire designated drivers when touring or booked at different venues in one night.

@NkanyeziKubheka said:

"So sorry gents. Thank GOD you're alive. Speedy recovery."

@TheOnlyNgcamane wrote:

"Content will be the death of the youth. Thank God you're safe and you were able to take pictures."

@DlaminiPheladi said:

"It's the taking a picture for me. Was it even necessary?"

@TablecharmG commented:

"Please be safe out there guys. And always adhere to the rules of the road. You can't be this unfortunate."

@Muzlam41 added:

Get well soon y'all! So what is the other picture for? A demonstration of what exactly?"

Sbahle Mpisane pens touching post about her foot injury

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about the foot injury she sustained during her nasty car accident. MaMkhize's daughter took to social media and penned a heartwarming post about her surgery to remove her ankle bone on her right foot.

She shared that following the accident, 80% of her bones were broken but the good doctors she used managed to put the pieces back together. In her lengthy Instagram post, the stunner revealed that her ankle bone was completely discharged out of her foot at the scene of the accident on 18 August, 2018.

Sbahle Mpisane shared that the bone was plugged back into place in 2018 but in 2019 it became bloodless and doctors again had to remove it.

"I am permanently injured but living freely."

