Sbahle Mpisane has penned a heartwarming post about her foot injury that has been troubling her since the day of her horrific 2018 accident

Shauwn Mkhize's daughter explained that her ankle bone was completely discharged at the scene of the accident but doctors managed to plug it back into its place

In her lengthy and touching post, Sbahle further said that the same ankle bone became bloodless and was again removed by the good doctors who've been treating her since the accident

Sbahle Mpisane has opened up about the foot injury she sustained during her nasty car accident. MaMkhize's daughter took to social media and penned a heartwarming post about her surgery to remove her ankle bone on her right foot.

Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her 2018 accident. Image: @sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

She shared that following the accident, 80% of her bones were broken but the good doctors she used managed to put the pieces back together.

In her lengthy Instagram post, the stunner revealed that her ankle bone was completely discharged out of her foot at the scene of the accident on 18 August, 2018. Sbahle Mpisane shared that the bone was plugged back into place in 2018 but in 2019 it became bloodless and doctors again had to remove it.

"I am permanently injured but living freely."

Social media users took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her touching post. Many praised her for being a strong woman.

lungelo.rossoneri wrote:

"Sbahle!! You are such a warrior???? this will go a long way!! God is in you."

pearl_tshabalala commented:

"Your story left me believing more in our living God. You are such an amazing woman. I pray God continue giving you the courage to inspire us."

brigitte6370 said:

"I will forever be touched by your story. You are a strong woman. May the Lord use your story to heal others secretly suffering from things they don't speak out. God bless you."

ndlunkuluthequeen wrote:

"You're truly a strong woman and a result of God's never ending grace. Love and Light to you Queen."

drlindampambani_mbunyuza commented:

"You are one strong lady and we thank God you are alive and kicking. God is good."

nomps_maggs added:

"The courage and bravery you have shown, you continue to inspire us... Thank you for sharing your story!"

