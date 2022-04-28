Mzansi's darling, Boity Thulo, has turned 32 and to celebrate the big day, she purchased a luxury dream home

The actress headed online to share an inspiring message of personal power and opened up about working hard to achieve her dreams

Social media users were really happy for the starlet and many celebrity friends and fans took to the comments section to share their congratulations

Actress Boity Thulo is celebrating her birthday with an impressive gift to herself, just the way #bossbabes should. The 32-year-old has had a year of ups and downs but it seems she's kept her head high and has even managed to buy her dream home.

Mzansi's darling, Boity Thulo has turned thirty-two. Images: @boity/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, Thulo penned a touching message of self-love and appreciation. While women are often made to feel less valuable as they get older, Thulo clearly has no time for such backwards stereotypes. She's celebrating herself and her new home is just the cherry on top!

"I’m constantly working on becoming the best version of myself in all aspects of my life and even though I haven’t gotten it all right, the progress has been astounding," she captioned the post in part.

Heading to the comments section, celebrity friends, as well as everyday fans, shared their congratulations. Many peeps were proud to see Boity thriving and living out her home dreams.

Check out some of the comments below:

thando_thabethe said:

"Congratulations mama."

kefilwe_mabote said:

"Happy Birthday, Chomi. Best birthday gift you can get yourself."

therichmnisi said:

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!! And happy birthday gala."

thickleeyonce said:

"Congratulations sis, you deserve all the blessings!!! Happy Birthday, B!"

Source: Briefly News