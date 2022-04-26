South African media personality Minnie Dlamini is still finding her way as a single woman after her divorce from Quinton Jones

The celeb has been showing her fans how to enjoy life after a divorce with her trips and risque social media posts

The Homeground presenter recently gave peeps a glimpse of her luxurious home in a new Instagram video

Minnie Dlamini is giving her fans and followers the content they signed up for. The freshly divorced stunner has been trying to navigate life as a single woman after recently announcing her divorce from her former husband.

Minnie Dlamini revealed that she is redesigning her home following her divorce. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The seasoned TV presenter has been taking trips to Paris, girlcations with her friends and even showing off her sexy body in sultry social media posts.

Minnie turned heads with a recent video of her luxurious home. She shared that she is going through a new phase in her life; hence she felt the need to do a few touch-ups in the house to reclaim her individuality. She wrote:

"In this new phase of my life, redesigning my home has been a huge part of reclaiming my identity."

Dlamini's friends and industry colleagues were wowed by her beautiful home. Many flocked to the comments section to comment on the video.

@thembiseete_ commented:

"Beautiful rugs and space ."

@djzinhle wrote:

"Absolutely stunning ."

@phindilegwala_official noted:

"This is beautiful sthandwa ."

@bontle.modiselle said:

"So Gorgeous sis ."

@iamprincessgallie added:

" Versace on the floor."

Minnie Dlamini sets tongues wagging with foxy photoshoot: “Divorce looks good”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress and media personality, Minnie Dlamini is heating up the timeline with some seriously sultry images. The starlet topped social media trends today after posting one incredible picture.

Heading to her Instagram, Minnie Dlamini caught our eyes with her strappy leather heels, wet hair and an oversized t-shirt. With a nod to the late reggae musician, Bob Marley, Dlamini captioned the post:

"Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet."

Naturally, South Africans looked for the deeper meaning behind the starlet's cryptic caption and could not help but feel she was referring to her divorce from TV producer, Quinton Jones.

Source: Briefly News