Sindi Dlathu, along with other actors from Clive Morris Productions, have yet to receive their salaries

The production company has allegedly not paid several actors and the production crew, resulting in their protesting

Actress Nambitha Ben Mazwi who acts on Empini, has reportedly confronted the producers over this

Clive Morris Productions has come under fire for allegedly failing to pay their cast and crew who work on several shows. This has resulted in them protesting in retaliation to this.

Actors and crew protest over unpaid salaries

Sindi Dlathu and Linda Mtoba re-united on a BET Africa series called Queendom following the end of the 1Magic series The River.

However, their joy was short-lived as the production company, Clive Morris Productions, has yet to pay them their salaries.

According to ZiMoja, the cast and crew working for the production company have resorted to protesting. A disgruntled employee slammed the company and said:

"They sent out letters saying payments were delayed, but this is nonsense. Why do we always have to go to the media to expose them for us to be paid? We worked so pay, it's that simple."

Nambitha gives them a piece of her mind

Nambitha Ben Mazwi, who acts on Empini, a show that is yet to air, is said to have directly addressed the producers regarding this matter.

"She is furious and not taking things lightly. She threw a fit on set yesterday and her point is valid."

The actors shared that they all got paid before the Easter weekend.

Production company denies not paying salaries

Speaking on behalf of the production company, Executive producer Khayelihle Dominique Gumede told the news publication that some people had already been paid.

Gumede said the entire cast of Queendom and Empini were paid as of Friday, 5 April.

