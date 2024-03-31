A TikTok video of a street performance for Easter in South Africa was a hilarious viral hit

In the clip, two men were depicting Jesus's crucifixion, which reminded people of the film The Passion of the Christ

The show by the men received a lot of attention online as netizens were full of jokes after watching the scene

Netizens were fascinated after seeing two street performers in South Africa. The pair were acting out a scene from The Passion of the Christ.

A TikTok video shows two men recreating a 'The Passion of the Christ' scene while in the street. Image: @fikiza_fifi

Source: TikTok

The performance was just in time for the Easter weekend, and many people were really amused. The video of the performers received more than 8,000 likes.

2 men recreate The Passion of the Christ live

In a TikTok video by @fikza_fifi, two men performed to depict the story of Jesus. In the video, one was the Messiah, while the other acted as a soldier whipping Jesus.

Viewers' discretion is advised. Watch the video by clicking here.

SA amused by the street Jesus story

Many people said they thought unemployment made the two put on a show. Netizens could not help but crack jokes about the street performance.

Online users were amused and compared the two's show to The Passion of the Christ. Read the comments below:

Thokozani Ngomane said:

"The lady on the mic is making everything so funny."

THE VOICE 2000 wrote:

"Life is very hard after matric."

DodoMuse joked:

"Passion of the Mvana."

Nqo added:

"I blame unemployment."

PHILIBANE laughed:

"Ngyalesaba igoli (I'm scared of Johannesburg)"

TheZulu_King cracked up:

"Jesu yi zombie"

Mime breaks character mid-performance

Briefly News previously reported that one man became a viral sensation in a TikTok video as a Durban street performer. He was trying to entertain when he got an enthusiastic person who stopped to watch.

The TikTok shared a video of the moment he ruffled feathers. Many people thought the man was hilarious in the video, which got thousands of likes.

A TikTok creator, @avehmweli, posted a video of a man who filmed a mime who was trying to put on a show. In the video, he bombarded him with questions the performer tried to ignore until his family was mentioned.

Source: Briefly News