A video showing two street performers impressing South Africans with their unique moves and smooth tricks has gone viral online

The man on the left shocked locals when he comfortably had a seat while there was nothing underneath him

South Africans dug deep into their minds to try to solve the peculiar move with many suggesting a wire had been used

@lopsy25 had the TikTok world in awe of two performers. The men, dressed and painted in gold, showed off their robotic movements as locals donated cash to them. What caught the attention of many was the movements made by the man on the left.

The unknown man had locals scratching their heads as he seemingly sat down on air. Yes, you read that right, the man sat down on nothing. Local sleuths quickly started trying to solve the mystery behind the smooth trick.

Some suggested that there is a metal wire that runs down the man's pants through his right foot and connects to the mat below them - this would explain why he is unable to move that specific foot from the position it is in.

A video showing this performer seemingly sitting on air has left the internet shook. Image: @lopsy25 / TikTok

The video gained a whopping 1.2 million views and over 49 000 likes on TikTok.

Social media sleuths are attempting to solve the mystery

@Leroy Mutandiwa said:

"There is a metal stand right underneath those mats, a pole then goes through their pants and they sit on that."

@user9179339459139 wrote:

"Their right leg will never move cause they something the metal thing is holding that right leg."

@Nash shared:

"There is a triangle or square with a rod attached to it going up the right leg. All they do is balance and try not to fall with the help of that..."

@user334441328212 commented:

"There is something on their right leg that is helping them to balance."

Other netizens enjoyed the illusion

@Londy Thwala responded with:

"Regardless of how they do it, this is very creative and entertaining. Big up to you my bros."

@Malume Ma Alfa added:

"Aaaaai salute. They are killing it."

