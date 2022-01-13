A beautiful woman dancing in a public space was shook when she realised an unknown man had been dancing behind her the entire time

The stranger saw her showing off her smooth moves and decided to participate with his unique dance moves

The video has since gone viral on social media as peeps are praising the unidentified individual's humour and confidence

A stunning woman showed off her dance moves in a mall but she was unaware of the hilarious antics behind her. Dancing to a remix of Rihanna's Rude Boy, the woman clearly knows how to move.

Focused on her choreography and the cameraman, the beautiful lady danced her heart out when an unknown man walked behind her. The man decided to face his derrière towards the camera before shaking what his mama gave him.

He moved his hips side-to-side in the stiffest way possible, but his confidence definitely stole the spotlight. Towards the end of the clip, the dancer turns around to see the man showing off his 'twerking' skills.

The 15-second clip gained a massive 19 000 views a the time of Briefly News viewing.

Netizens are loving their energy and jovial spirit

@MokhesengKeke said:

"He stole the spotlight."

@suzisto wrote:

"He can have the land."

@Groot31783795 responded with:

"What a legend!"

@Mmandla77 shared a detailed observation:

"Guy pretended to be dancing just to keep looking at her but the wife quickly realised this one is up to something, had to drag him."

@MamakgowaAnita tweeted:

"I'd definitely do what the white gent is doing."

@Lebo86794507 added:

"White dude slayed."

