The unique dance moves of an unidentified man were reshared from TikTok to Twitter and South Africans are in stitches

A 30-second clip of the man's unique moves not only got the crowd going but also gained him some clout on social media

@kulanicool shared the video on the microblogging application and the reactions range from questions to pure laughter

A TikTok clip of a man displaying some peculiar dance moves has gone viral on Twitter. The reshared video made its way to the bluebird app through popular user @kulanicool. The video is 30 seconds long but has a lot of locals scratching their heads.

It starts off with a man dressed formally standing on a stage. He starts amping himself up before breaking into the weirdest of dance moves. From hopping on one leg to shaking his hips really fast, this unidentified individual had the crowd wrapped around his finger.

Towards the end of his dance segment, he starts moving his shoulders in time with his legs. South African social media users really don't know what to make of the clip but they'e sure enjoying it.

Check @kulanicool's post below:

Read some of the comments he received:

@DiezelFibre asked:

"Is this really supposed to be captured?"

@NgobeniSpecial shared:

"My father didn't die, he multiplied. This sure reminds me of my late father."

@Lesheke responded with:

"This is refreshing and too chilled."

@Ntiyisomazi simply said:

"Hebana!!"

@CUnclej quote tweeted:

"2021 showed me flames. I wanna go where no one knows me and recreate this."

@s_twaibane added:

"Ke December."

