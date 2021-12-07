A guy from Tshwane is a hit on social media for his weird dance moves as he is seen sniffing others in a viral video clip

The strange fellow's clip is going viral and he is now called the sniffing man for his dancing at a nightclub

South Africans are also urging the deejay to release the song as it managed to produce a unique dance from the local man

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A funny guy is trending on social media for his hilarious dance moves and he has attracted the attention of local TikTok and Instagram users. The guy’s video has surfaced on popular social media tools and many people feel he is poking fun at local revellers.

The young chap is having fun at a night club but his unusual dance moves are keeping the locals entertained. The lanky guy is touching everyone next to him in the club but his signal suggests that of someone who uses snuff.

One social media user feels the guy is craving for his snuff as he sniffs on his fellow partygoers who continue to give him a funny look. As shared by @CyfredOfficial on Instagram and TikTok, Briefly News naturally headed online to explore the funny comments.

Many peeps feel he deserves an award because he brought the mood in the video.

A man seen sniffing on party-goers is going viral on social media for his unique dance. Image: @Cyfredofficial/UGC

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@a_1daa_SA said:

“Ksamele ngiba ngene nam yabo.”

@0729957780 said:

"Everybody is a snuif to him."

@Realmenxy aid:

“Please drop the track man.”

@Lesiba660 said:

“That's me.. sniffy dance. Na- enjoyment.”

@Boipelotheledi said:

“I was here..your set was lit.”

@Kgatlii said:

“Why does he look like Andile Mpisane?”

@1Tommiet said:

“Every little chance I get na enjoyment, indeed.”

@Karabo6ix said:

“Number one fan ya hao.”

@Mixerdeuce said:

“That guy killed it lol.”

@Dimpho_Sefolo said:

“He's having the time of his life.”

“Unconditional love”: Big guy dances his heart out at a wedding, SA happy for him

Taking a glance at a most recent video, Briefly News wrote that a video of one seriously confident guy dancing his heart out at his wedding reception is making the internet go gaga.

Even though the groom might be a little heavier set, he's not letting that hold him back and continues to enjoy his big day.

Heading online, Twitter user @kulanicool shared the inspiring clip. "Love always wins," he captioned the post along with a big red heart emoji.

Source: Briefly.co.za