A local young family has wowed the internet with their stylish and matching traditional outfits

Papi Zwane has sparked curiosity from his social media followers after posting pictures with his family and some peeps say he was getting married

The young lad can be seen posing with his lovely wife and a beautiful child - Briefly News looks at the encouraging comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Papi Zwane headed online to post stunning images as he posed with his lovely family. The handsome lad says he had fun with his squad this past weekend as they are wearing stylish traditional outfits.

The local guy is seen with his wife and child and they are all wearing matching clothes. The young family attended a traditional ceremony and decided to also share the photos that are now going viral on Twitter.

South African social media users are inspired by this couple and say he was tying the knot. The charming guy wrote on his timeline:

“My squad this past weekend.”

South Africans are reacting to Papi Zwane's stunning images. Image: @Papizwane2/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Muedinc said:

“Beautiful. Oksalayo we know whose idea it was.”

@Lezothi_ said:

“A happy wife, a happy home.”

@LadyMay_K said:

“Very nice Abuti. Can you please share the contact details of the person who did your outfit? I’ve been struggling to find someone who can do my traditional attire.”

@TsitsiNotha said:

“I used to think he is your duplicate, mara it seems your person won this one. Beautiful family.”

@Bongy_S said:

“Nami ngivumelana nawe, used to think he's your doppelganger too. Kodwa he took his mother's face.”

@Sunlitboy said:

“Beautiful family my brother. What you have here is worth more than a thousand suns. It is all there is kulempilo egcineni. Ngiyakubongela mfwethu.”

@X_Olan1 said:

“No, but this is too clean bro. Mangethe uzishaye zonke mfan’Omdala.”

@leweng3 said:

“Kuhle Mangethe! Love and light to you and yours bro.”

@04OctoberGang said:

“Anisasimemi uma nishada Mangethe.”

“Couple goals”: Stylish elderly couple captivates Mzansi with adorable matching outfits

Checking out a similar story, Briefly News reported that Daniel Marven is popular in the Twitterverse with close to one million followers thanks to his attention-grabbing posts. Now, he has shared another post showing two adorable grandparents who are wearing matching outfits.

Daniel simply captioned the post: "Dapper." Take a look at the post for yourself. The pic shows that they are both wearing a jersey with the same style and colour, and they are rocking black berets.

The gogo looks super stylish with many gold necklaces around her neck, big hooped earrings and a pastel shade lipstick colour.

Source: Briefly.co.za