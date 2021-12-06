South Africans are impressed by a local hotel that is based in Khayelitsha and Briefly News take a look at the elegant establishment

A local social media user, Natalie Malgas, documented this influential story on Twitter and it is attracting positive reactions

The hotel is based in the township of Western Cape but many social media users are expressing concerns regarding security issues

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Natalie Malgas has headed to social media to post photographs of an elegant hotel that is based in Khayelitsha. The hotel is owned by a local businessman and boasts exquisite furniture.

The stunning woman uploaded the images on Twitter and nicely captioned them. She says the hotel establishment has 13 suites, a pamper parlour as well as a conference centre. She is pleased with the fact that the structure has local artisans and young designers who worked in the business. She wrote:

“Arguably the most elegant spot in Khayelitsha opens to guests this week - The Spade Hotel and Spa. The boutique hotel has 13 suites, pamper parlour and a conference centre. My fave is the intentional use of local artisans/entrepreneurs & young designers for building & interior.”

A hotel based in Khayelitsha is a serious hit among many social media users. Image: @NatalieMalgas/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@JPPretorius7 said:

“Let's hope there's some serious security.”

@Templet0447 said:

“My home boy @KwaAce, I am proud of you and your wife.”

@Skaapchop said:

“Now that is cool - and bold. I believe there is a big demand for this type of luxury destination.”

@Asezaflightinn said:

“Umhle umsebenzi wabo, I wish them all the best!”

@Theworx said:

“Where in Khayelitsha is this stylish joint?”

@Huhugugueses said:

“Looks amazing!”

@Black_Cavendish said:

“Ay Cape Town ghetto is the pits.”

@Mmumbamumba said:

“It's beautiful!”

@Blythlie said:

“Adding this to my list, this is stunning.”

@SoujiroUhira said:

“I hope security is beef up to extremes.”

Mzansi blown away by stunning shack: “This is very beautiful”

Checking a similar report, Briefly News posted that Twitter user K U L A N I (@kulanicool) shared the images and tweeps were left speechless as it caught many by surprise.

It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode, as it featured incredible curb appeal - a splendid front garden with a covered patio. The exterior offered a taste of what was to follow as the interior boasted luxury design and finishes.

A fully-fitted kitchen was complimented with high-end appliances while the lounge was kitted with a quality lounge suite and flat-screen television.

Source: Briefly.co.za