A local and gifted carpenter has shocked the social media space by displaying his latest project for a wealthy client

The carpenter says he just completed a massive job where he fitted built-in wardrobes that costs a whopping R35 000

Social media users are not impressed with the colour of the wood and they are critical of some of the details when it comes to the design

An expensive wardrobe to the value of R35 000 is dividing the South African social media community. According to a Twitter user, he says he fitted a wardrobe for one of his clients.

The beautiful furniture is mounted on the wall of the client’s bedroom and takes so much space, covering the corner of the bedroom. On the other hand, the wardrobe is also being used as a headboard for the bed as it is displayed on social media.

The experienced carpenter is now receiving different remarks from his followers as some are critical of the design and the colour of the wood. @Inno_Morare wrote:

“Here is that wardrobe we did. Price: R35 000 pls don't cry.”

Mzansi is in disbelief as they look at a wardrobe that is valued at R35 000. Image: @Inno_Morare/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Umomo11 sid:

“Mna I am still learning but eventually I someday I'll get there.”

@Iam_Kingbee said:

“Wait, wait a minute! Are those actual doors to the bathroom now?”

@Kinkayny said:

“Dude, what's funny? There were doors to the bathroom before and they have decided to put a wall and a wardrobe unit. They clearly changed the location of the bathroom doors..”

@Mkhuh_Mbulazi said:

“Kuhle impela kodwa konakale sekungena umbhede laphaya.”

@Tumi3848 said:

“Hope that R35k includes material, labour and everything hey.”

@MaloyiIsaac said:

“It’s situations like these that you need a classy wife. This is not it.”

@Inno_Unlock said:

“Honestly. You'd swear kuhlala ama plates nama Tupperware lapha. Not to mention the colour.”

@Pax_REI said:

“I actually think his work is really great and that design was probably chosen by the client, so work is properly done but poor choice of look by the client.”

Source: Briefly.co.za