South African social media users are finding a video of a short man so funny as he faces the challenge of jumping over water

It seems a local community had experienced heavy rainfall and the short man was challenged to jump over the stream and he did it

However, some netizens argue that he didn’t jump over the water on a second attempt because his short legs can’t carry him

A video of another short man has surfaced on social media channels and South African netizens are finding it seriously funny. The short guy is challenged to jump over water in what looks like a stream running next to a road.

Ready to face the daunting challenge as his friends can be heard laughing at him in the background, the short man defied the odds and performed the task with ease.

This possibly happened in Johannesburg as some of the guys who are also shooting the video are speaking in isiZulu. Mzansi citizens are now sharing their comments on the video clip posted by Kulani.

Kulani has also urged his followers not to judge a person’s abilities despite his or her physical appearance. He wrote:

“You all judged too early, hahaha.”

The post reads:

@Sussh_18 said:

“Aii he fell in ayikho lendaba.”

@LeboLebo_ said:

“But this is when he's doing for the second time, proving he can do it without getting in the water again.”

@Bigfoot4196 said:

“Looks like super Mario.”

@NeoMontwedi1 said:

“But where is the clip when he jumps back? Le ska dlala please.”

@BafanaSurprise said:

“Lol, this wasn't the angle he used on the circulating picture. We are not gonna fall for this.”

@YoloDana said:

“Hayi, where’s a video of him coming back? He definitely didn’t make it back.”

@Sirurbansoul said:

“Lol, look at those little feet go.”

@VelabahlekeRT said:

“Ey yawela lendoda madoda, ey beyingathembisi.”

