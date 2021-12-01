A lovely couple playing a funny flour game has kept many South African netizens in stitches and the video clip is gaining traction

Posted by Kulani on Twitter, the beautiful couple is really having fun as they laugh and play the hilarious game in their room

However, some guys are critical of the woman, whom they say is not doing enough to participate in the game, but some say the laugh is contagious

A local couple is an internet sensation as they are spotted in their room playing a game. The two lovebirds have caught the attention of many social media users, who now share contrasting reactions to the viral video.

The viral clip was uploaded on Twitter by Kulani, who seems to have given up on umjolo because he doesn’t seem to understand the logic behind the game. At the same time, tweeps feel the game is good to strengthen the relationship as it brings nothing but fun.

As the video opens, the guy and his lover are sitting and facing the camera and in front of them are two pillows. However, the pillows have flour powder sprinkled all over them. The lovebirds are holding each other as the game is all about ensuring each must have a white face from the powder.

A local couple is a hit on the internet after playing a game to build their relationship. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

reads:

@Debongz19 said:

“Nenzani madoda ibizwa kuthwa yini lento eliyenzayo.”

@DarkTall_Matts said:

“Haibo kante what is the girl doing in the relationship?”

@Makanathi2 said:

“She is jealous and takes longer to get ready...”

@Master_Zayve said:

“Mjita keeps the relationship going cause he does it all.”

@Unclewii100 said:

“A relationship can only be successful when the guy does 80% of the work.”

@Prayer_MG said:

“Lol...You definitely made my day.”

@Nomuzi15 said:

“This was fun to watch, their laughter is so contagious.”

@BantobetseKim said:

“They seem so happy, it's adorable.”

@AdamSiyanda said:

“So the lady is an assistant in this relationship coz the guy does everything but damn he seems happy.”

@_Wenzie said:

“I laugh throughout this video, it's the cutest thing I've seen in days.”

Source: Briefly.co.za