The local digital community is in disbelief as it reacts to a beautiful house that is being built, but some people say there is poor workmanship

The double-storey house is built next to a hill but the fact that it has a garage on the second floor is what raises questions, while some say it will collapse

However, many social media users are united in one voice as they praise the builder and say that it’s a stunning property

A local woman has caused a stir on social media after sharing a beautiful house that is still under construction. The mansion is seen on social media with contractors still busy working on the stunning structure but there are many questions.

Many social networkers feel the structure might collapse in the next few years and that the garage was not supposed to be on the second floor. They argue that the house is beautiful but the guys who are employed to build it are inexperienced and they are after the money.

At the same time, some people are fully behind the builder and say he is gifted whilst also praising the lady who may be the owner. @Diego_Chuene captioned the images:

“Hit like if you agree this is beautiful #PodcastAndChill #PetrolPrice #DecemberMjoloTips"

South Africans are sharing their reactions to a beautiful house that is still under construction. Image: @Diego_Chuene/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Ofentsetheone said:

“That garage on top doesn’t look safe, the foundation is questionable.”

@Nkidiseiso said:

“The beautiful houses are not ONLY found in Limpopo yho... rest!!!

@LadyMay_K said:

“Massive house but I’m thinking is it wise to have the garage there? I can’t imagine sitting in the room below and having to hear the car drive-in at 2am in the morning. I hope it’s stable coz after a few years it could collapse.”

@DuncanChig said:

“Only if the roof can "be still and be quiet"... the issue is does he trust the contractor?”

@XikombisoKho said:

“This is such a horrible design. Just look at the arch where there car is parked, that wall is already falling.”

@Alebakwe13 said:

“It is beautiful I'm just questioning the stability of the structure.”

@Evahmatwins said:

“That's beautiful maan.”

