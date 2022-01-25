An entertaining video of a group of men having a good time dancing together in synced choreography is circulating on social media

The short clip was posted on Twitter and sees the men enjoying their own company without women around

SA online users have said this is a typical example of how carefree men are when they are alone

A social media user with the handle @CynthiaRacity gave Mzansi peeps a good laugh when she shared a video of how men enjoy their time together when women are not around.

A video of a group of men having fun together with no women in sight was shared online. Image: @CynthiaRacity / Twitter

In the short 30-second clip, three men can be seen dancing in sync to music on the side of the road while enjoying a drink together. It seems like quite the vibe!

The post is captioned:

“Men are happy when the other gender is not around.”

Online users reacted with laughs and banter at the tweet:

@morris_sibusiso reacted:

“Niyahlupha (you are bothersome) sweetheart.”

@austinseun commented:

“Not all the time though. I’m always more happier when I see you online.”

@Philly_L reacted:

“Le safety is gone, out of the door,”

@La_gifted1 commented:

“Until the alcohol goes to the private part.”

@aubrey_ubisi wrote:

"Someone sung the song that says no woman no cry and it is true."

@robert30098453 commented:

"To be honest, we are, shame."

