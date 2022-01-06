Briefly News took to social media to ask online users why many men do not like to post photos of their girlfriends

Opinionated users left many comments on the Facebook post which provided insight on the question

The comments from SA men provided an interesting take on the topic, revealing that privacy and cheating are some of the main reasons

Why do so many South African men not like posting pictures of their girlfriends on social media? This question was posed by Briefly News online to get Mzansi’s take on the matter.

The topic of umjolo (dating) always gets the people talking and online users did not hesitate to share their feedback on the question and the responses were priceless.

While some men said privacy was the reason why they don’t post their baes, other said it was because they might have more than one girlfriend and didn’t want to get caught.

Here are some users’ comments on the Facebook post:

Simangele Nzwakele said:

“Men don’t have girlfriends, they have wives, only a boy has a girlfriend.”

Ntate Molahloe replied:

“We are not overly optimistic, we like keeping things simple.”

Juliet Nyampenza commented:

“Most men have more than 2 girlfriends, thus why they don't post. They know it will end in tears for them. That’s the only valid reason, not any other reasons they come up with.”

Manyane Mabu responded:

“They are brave because you can post your partner and found that is a most wanted suspect.”

Oscar Emboaba Guzu commented:

“It's even hard to post wives, let alone Savanna drinkers.”

Thapelo Kunene wrote:

“She can post herself mos.”

Richard Magaye replied:

“How could I expose her to her family? Knowing exactly we not married.”

Virginia Gwazube said:

“Wena admin you giving us more reasons to dump these men.”

Paballo Pablo Ndleleni wrote:

“As for me I used to post her... May her soul rest in peace.”

Lehlohonolo Tlhogi Motla Ntsima replied:

“My relationship is my private business. I used to post when I was younger but I've lived and learned. So, no more.”

Vernon Israel Mwangoh asked:

“What will be your achievement after being posted?”

