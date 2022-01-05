Thuli Phongolo, DJ Maphorisa and Mr JazziQ are still in a triangular love war that just does not seem to end

DJ Maphorisa seems to be heartbroken over Thuli P and the people of Mzansi are a little worried about him

YouTuber Slik Talk felt the need to throw shade at the already down-and-out artist, calling him a “simp”

The drama with Thuli Phongolo, DJ Maphorisa and Mr JazziQ seems to be heading in the same direction as Cassper Nyovest and AKA’s beef.

As if that was not bad enough, problematic YouTuber Slik Talk recorded a video calling him a simp.

Phori is now in the hot seat and it is all thanks to Thuli P apparently colourful dating history. Sis has been seen with multiple men, including JazziQ, and Phori’s heartbroken… or so that's what people think.

Recent clips and snaps of DJ Maphorisa have left people concerned. The once-lively artist is looking hella drained, the type of drain you look like while going through a heartbreak.

Take a look at some of the posts that have peeps worried

People are worried that this heartbreak will throw DJ Maphorisa off of his game. We cannot lose another homie to a heartbreak!

Aside from the public claiming Phori is tripping over Thuli P, YouTuber Slik Talk had to go and record a video calling him a “simp”!

According to Silk Talk, no man should be moping around because of a woman like Phori is. He claims his behaviour is “embarrassing.”

Mzansi reacts to Slik Talk's shade

@lazmorca said:

“Slik Talk just called Maphorisa a rich beta simp male for crying over Thuli because JazziQ took her I always knew Slik Talk is RedPilled.”

@4ourletterz said:

@Sivetweets said:

