Saffas were left surprised and confused about which not so well known song supposedly ushered them into 2022

The song Isbani is by Durban-born DJ Hlo, who won the popular Ukhozi FM Song of the Year campaign

The song had 214 966 votes from the public, however many online users shared that they weren’t familiar with the female DJ or the song

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Who exactly is DJ Hlo? That is the questions that was on many peeps’ lips when the clock struck 12 on Saturday, 1 January.

DJ Hlo has a lot of peeps asking about her after she won Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year. Image: @djhlo / Instagram

Source: Instagram

This is after the track Isbani by an artist called DJ Hlo won Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year (Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka) campaign.

According to Ukhozi FM, the song in question received 214,966 votes overall.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka (the song that will ring in the new year) is an annual campaign that sees South Africans from all walks of life drop everything they’re doing and tune into Ukhozi FM to find out what the song of the year is. This time around, they spent the first day of 2022 trying to find out who the artist behind the song of the year is,” the Citizen reported.

However, some Mzansi peeps are not entirely convinced of the accuracy of the results and with some saying they didn’t even know the song or who the 24-year-old DJ from Seaview, Durban is.

Here are some of their reactions:

@RealMrumaDrive commented:

"We are not even halfway through the month of January 2022 and we already have DJ Hlo, Bheki Cele, Parliament and Somizi on the list of January calendar."

@BraTokolloZA_ reacted:

"Isn't this good news worth celebrating? Jj Hlo is the first woman to win Song of the Year on Ukhozi FM."

@MbhoniShibambu responded:

"DJ Hlo song is a very nice song and unique. Can somebody send it to me so that I can listen to it for the first time."

Kelly Khumalo trends after 'Podcast and Chill' interview, SA reacts

In more trending topics, Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo is trending on social media after her interview with MacG. The singer was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The Empini singer and the podcaster discussed her baby daddies, late Senzo Meyiwa and Jub Jub. When MacG asked the songstress whether she thinks about Jub Jub when she looks at her son, Christian, Kelly replied:

"I don't think about nonsense."

MacG went on to ask Kelly Khumalo about the slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Meyiwa. He asked how Kelly's daughter, Thingo, is doing after she asked the singer about her dad in one of the episodes of her reality show.

Source: Briefly News