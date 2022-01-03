Kelly Khumalo's recent interview with MacG is trending on social media as peeps share their opinions on her comments

The Empini singer and the Podcast and Chill host spoke about her children with Jub Jub and late Senzo Meyiwa

Tweeps slammed the reality TV star for putting herself first instead of letting her kids spend time with their fathers' families

Kelly Khumalo is trending on social media after her interview with MacG. The singer was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The Empini singer and the podcaster discussed her baby daddies, late Senzo Meyiwa and Jub Jub. When MacG asked the songstress whether she thinks about Jub Jub when she looks at her son, Christian, Kelly replied:

"I don't think about nonsense."

MacG went on to ask Kelly Khumalo about the slain Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Meyiwa. He asked how Kelly's daughter, Thingo, is doing after she asked the singer about her dad in one of the episodes of her reality show. Kelly replied MacG:

"I've moved on."

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the interview. Many of them slammed the stunner for only thinking about herself when it comes to her kids' situation.

@MisThulz said:

"MacG asked her how has it been since your daughter asked about her dad? Her response 'I've moved on'. When will she realize that it's not about her, but about her kids? Has her daughter also moved on? Does she even care? Hayi!"

@AkhoAyo wrote:

"On one of the episode of her reality show, the Gogo she was talking to said the very same thing - it's not about her, but she went on about how Jub Jub hurt her or what not."

@cmJedediA commented:

"With regards to her son, Kelly is making it about her not about her son. Still bitter, she needs to move on it's 12yrs already. How do you preach and sing gospel with that heart. Did she do all that she requires from Jubs to Senzo's family. Heal Woman!"

@TshepishoK1 said:

"So if her father never came back, she is doing the same thing to her child. Poor child. She has not healed for not having a biological father present. She is not breaking the chain but endorsing it."

Jub Jub accuses Kelly Khumalo of using muthi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub trended on social media following his explosive interview with MacG. The Uyajola 9/9 presenter was the latest guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The star accused his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, of practising witchcraft. He alleged that she used muthi on him so he would break up with his girlfriend at the time, Amanda Du Pont.

Jub Jub and the Empini hitmaker have a son together. The rapper said he tried to reach out to her so he could see his son more but Kelly allegedly refused to let him see his boy. He even played a voicenote he apparently sent to Kelly Khumalo.

