Thuli Phongolo Shares Her Plans for 2022: Actress Wants to Live Her Dream Life

Thuli Phongolo has shared what's in store for her in 2022 and sis made it clear that she wants a good life for herself

The stunning actress told her followers that she wants to bag her dream job next year so she can spoil herself

The club DJ also asked her followers to stop spreading rumours about who she is dating whenever she posts a pic with male peers

Thuli Phongolo has taken to social media to share her plans for next year. The actress wants a good life for herself and she's willing to work hard for it.

Thuli Phongolo wants to give herself a dream life in 2022. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

The club DJ took to Twitter to share with her fans her new year's resolutions. She also revealed that she wants to bag her dream job in 2022. TshisaLIVE reports that the stunner captioned her post:

"Next year I’m giving myself my dream life while doing my dream jobs on another level."

DJ Thuli P also slammed peeps who've been on her case about who she's dating. The gorgeous thespian has been rumoured to be dating DJ Maphorisa. She was also accused of dating Phori's friend, JazziQ, after a pic of the two of them surfaced online.

"Y’all really gonna assume I’m dating everyone that posts a picture or video with me??? Tsek!"

Peeps shared mixed reactions to both her posts. Some asked the stunner to reveal who her real bae is.

@KNaomi_N said:

"Definitely a money year!"

@Real_TheGuy_ZA wrote:

"Can I be your dream man."

@mawhoo3 commented:

"Nawe you’re all over sis!"

@Shawn80000348 said:

"Who you date is your own problem.... don't really matter to me. 2022 is around the corner yoh...Khawume wethu."

@MiyelaniRivisi wrote:

"Why are you so bothered if it's not true, since you tweeted this we want proof as well so that we can stop all these assumptions."

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa spark dating rumours

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that after Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa shared matching mirror selfies around the same time, the Twitterverse seems to have uncovered their secret romance. Peeps are now saying that the 'P' in Thuli P definitely stands for Phori.

It is no secret that tweeps never fail to uncover hidden celeb romances. IOL reports that Boity and now confirmed bae Anton Jeftha were also victims of the Twitter sleuths.

Following two non-coincidental mirror selfies with exactly the same background, Twitter relationship sniffers quickly matched actress Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa.

Source: Briefly News