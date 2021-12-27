Bonang is still living her best life in the US and her stans are living for the pics she posted on her timeline

The reality TV star and media personality shared snaps of herself cruising on a yacht in Miami with her peeps from America

The stunner's excited fans have shared that they love the way their fave has been serving them content of her fabulous life this festive season

Bonang Matheba is living her best life in the US. The larger-than-life media personality has taken to social media to share snaps of herself living the soft life in Miami, US.

Bonang Matheba is living her best life on a yacht in Miami, US. Image: @bonang_m

The stunner took to Instagram stories to post pics she took while cruising in a yacht with her friends from the US. The star's name has been trending high on Twitter since she uploaded new content on her timeline.

Queen B's stans are going cray-cray over the snaps from their fave Mzansi celeb. Many of them expressed that they're inspired about how their fave finished the year strongly and how she's been blessing them with new content this festive season.

@Sereng_K said:

"@Bonang showing us what hardwork, focus and finishing what you start looks like on her IG stories."

@Imsollyntuli wrote:

"Bonang is a rich aunt she think she is."

@KenGlobally commented:

"I woke up with a dream ke le ko Miami, Florida with Bonang!"

@sinawohali101 said:

"Bonang is FOREVER Bonanging!!"

@mai_realtor1 wrote:

"@Bonang your Insta gives me that comfort, hope and just a great feel nje. Looking fabulous, darl."

@monD_Motadi added:

"Bonang is living and I'm here for it!"

Bonang Matheba shows off NYC Christmas trees

In related news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba took to social media to low-key tell Mzansi that she's still in the US. There were reports claiming that the larger-than-life media personality was back in Mzansi.

At the time the rumours surfaced, the reality TV star laughed off the claims and did not deny or confirm them. The stunner took to Instagram stories recently to share snaps she took in New York City.

The star showed off Christmas tree lights outside Manhattan and one one Xmas tree inside a building. Queen B has been mixing business with pleasure in the US. ZAlebs reports that Bonang had hinted that she'll be back in Mzansi during Christmas.

