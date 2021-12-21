Bonang Matheba has showed off New York City Christmas lights after a false report claimed she's keeping a low profile in Mzansi

The reality TV star reported to the claims with a mere "LOL" and did not dispute or agree to the reports

The media personality was in Manhattan when she took the snaps of the Xmas trees she posted on her Instagram stories

Bonag Matheba has taken to social media to low-key tell Mzansi that she's still in the US. There were reports claiming that the larger-than-life media personality is back in Mzansi.

At the time the claims surfaced, the reality TV star laughed off the claims and did not deny nor agree to them. The stunner took to Instagram stories recently to share snaps she took in New York City.

The star showed off Christmas tree lights outside Manhattan and one one Xmas tree inside a building. Queen B has been mixing business with pleasure in the US. ZAlebs reports that Bonang had hinted that she'll be back in Mzansi during Christmas but it s not clear is she has arrived or still in America.

Spending Christmas at home

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang fans are bursting with excitement after Queen B announced that she will be home sooner than expected. The celeb told fans that she has plans to spend the holidays in her home country.

Earlier this year, The Citizen reported that Bonang stans were distraught when they found out that their favourite celeb had left the country without an announcement. Fans felt betrayed by B when she just up and left with no goodbye.

Since her silent exit, followers have been constantly asking the House of BNG owner when she plans on returning home, even for a tiny visit. TimesLIVE reports that Bonang has finally given peeps a return date.

Bonang lends her voice to A-Reece's new song

In other news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba has landed a young feature in A-Reece's new hip-hop joint. The larger-than-life media personality's voice can be heard on the rapper's new track, Ridiculous.

The reality TV star has confirmed that she features on the young star's new song. A fan took to her timeline and asked if it was indeed the stunner's voice on the track.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the curious fan, the popular businesswoman responded:

"It is," along with three laughing emojis and a red heart.

