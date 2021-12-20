Pearl Modiadie Fans SBWL Soft Life After Seeing Inside Her Home

Pearl Modiadie wowed the internet with her stunning home when she shared snaps of herself enjoying some fresh air on Sunday afternoon

The media personality was having a cosy little rest day in an all-pink ensemble with a light face beat before the compliments came rushing in

Followers did not hold back on their comments about Pearl's home while others took to the comments to ask for a full house tour

Pearl Modiadie stans have deemed her a lifestyle influencer. The celeb had eyes wide open on her social media after sharing photos from just a small section of her house. Peeps came flying in to let her know just how stunning her home is.

Pearl Modiadie's snaps of her home leave fans in awe. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reported that peeps could not stop talking about Pearl Modiadie's patio wowed her Twitter followers. The TV presenter was having a cosy little Sunday at home as she reflected on the kind of year she's had. Pearl wrote:

"A cosy little Sunday at home. Is it just me or is this December not quite festive? It’s been quite the year and we’re still here, that alone is something to be grateful for."

As stunning as Pearl looked, followers could not look past her house and they let her know in the comments.

@Labrusc6693 said:

"I am sorry but I stole the front, how I wish to see the whole finishing. Your house looks like you."

@Gugulethu8869 wrote:

"It looks beautiful indeed everything the home and the owner beautiful"

@E2Mashile commented:

"You have a beautiful home Pearlito."

Mzansi wishes Pearl Modiadie well as she and her family recover from Covid 19

Briefly News reported that Pearl Modiadie has been laying low and staying home nursing herself and her baby as they recover from 'the weird flu'. The media personality shared the news of her diagnosis on social media, which encouraged fans to share their own stories to reassure her. Loving followers made sure to send some positivity and love her way.

ZAlebs reports that Pearl and her baby have been nestled away in a Covid isolation bubble. The celeb shared that she and her family contracted the virus recently and have been keeping to themselves the entire week to ensure a healthy recovery.

Modiadie took to Instagram to share a snap of her get well soon balloons which prompted followers to send her loving messages to try and put a smile on her face as she recovers

Source: Briefly.co.za