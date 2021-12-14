Hebanna: Bonang Matheba Lends Her Voice to A Reece's New Hip Hop Track

Larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba has bagged a feature on A-Reece's new hip-hop joint titled Ridiculous

Bonang Matheba has landed a young feature in A-Reece's new hip-hop joint. The larger-than-life media personality's voice can be heard on the rapper's new track, Ridiculous.

Bonang Matheba has lent her voice to a A Reece's new rap song. Image: @bonang_m, @theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star has confirmed that she features on the young star's new song. A fan took to her timeline and asked if it was indeed the stunner's voice on the track.

Taking to Twitter to respond to the curious fan, the popular businesswoman responded:

"It is," along with three laughing emojis and a red heart.

SAHipHopMag reports that this is not the first time that Bonang Matheba features in a hip-hop joint. She also did a skit on Reason's album a while back.

Below are some of the comments from excited fans who commented on Bonang's timeline after she confirmed the news:

@SirKaztik said:

"Sexy as ever! Reminds me of the skit you did for Reason's album."

@_Keamogetse_ wrote:

"Yeah, on that Audio High Definition album?"

@ChagiNondoda commented:

"Reason – The Mind: Please Don’t You Confuse Me (feat. Bonang)."

@Phumlani_04 said:

"I kept saying to myself ukuthi ay man this voice sounds familiar."

@This_is_Bartez wrote:

"Oh God let me go and listen to this extraordinary artist featuring BONANG."

@thabz_t added:

"Whaaaaaat… lemme listen to My Queen being featured on a Song."

