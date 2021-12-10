A video of a crowd vibing their lives away to Josiah De Disciple, Boohle and Da Capo's Mama (Da Capo's Touch) has gone viral online

The video was reshared on Twitter by @kulanicool after @GenesysEntity had peeps bopping to it back in August

The viral clip is nearing 12 000 views on the microblogging app as peeps wish they could have been there

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Twitter user @kulanicool came through with a lit video that had some of his 283 000 followers wishing they were at groove. The 41-second clip displays a large group of people dancing to Josiah De Disciple, Boohle and Da Capo's Mama (Da Capo's Touch).

The viral video was originally shared on Twitter in August by @GenesysEntity. @kulanicool reshared the post and it gained a massive 11 900 views on the popular social networking application.

A video of a DJ and a lit crowd have gone viral online as peeps share comments about the sick beat. Image: @GenesysEntity

Source: Twitter

Naturally, the video caught the attention of Briefly News as the music and the vibes that came with it were phenomenal. Tweeps started tagging video downloader bots in the comments section to get their hands on the lit clip.

South Africans get lit with live DJ

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Read some of the responses to the video below:

@RexThando shared:

"Capo did this song some justice, we'll be singing 'Mama' again this year."

@MatlalaKelello responded with:

"Just makes one smile."

@Philanmpulo wrote:

"Other kids are having fun."

@emilyjefferyart tweeted:

"This looks so amazing. Fun. Good vibes."

@shenkonizer said:

"Da Capo understood the assignment here."

@Meneer_Lebohang added:

"Our parents won't understand how happy we become at groove."

Female DJ and waitress rocks deck with smooth transition, peeps are loving her: "Uncle pancakes"

In other DJ news, Briefly News previously reported that Mellerin Plaatjie, aka 'Miss T', rocked the DJ booth at Long Street Lounge and peeps are here for it. The young lady's smooth transition into De Mthuda's John Wick shocked the crowd and had them screaming.

According to @kulanicool, Miss T doubles as a waitress at Long Street Lounge, which is based in Kimberley. Through the restaurant/lounge's Facebook, it's clear that Miss T performs there quite regularly.

Her musical talent wowed the nation as @kulanicool's video of her gained over 48 000 views on Twitter.

Source: Briefly.co.za