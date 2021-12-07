A young South African TikToker has wowed the nation with her killer dance moves to Young Stunna's Adiwele

Cayla Swanevelder channelled Saffa DJ Uncle Waffles and even tagged her in her now-viral TikTok video

Swanevelder's video gained over 472 000 views on the social networking app and the comments section is packed with impressed locals

Cayla Swanevelder on TikTok channelled Uncle Waffles in her latest video. Dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele, Swanevelder used some uniquely Saffa moves. The 36-second clip starts with her putting a pair of sunglasses on.

She then bounces straight into the Uncle Waffles inspired dance moves. She lip-synchs to the lyrics of the song and displayed a few familiar facial expressions. The young lady's video gained a massive 472 000 views.

With a whopping 51 100 likes, the comments of South Africans asking to dance with her are still rolling in.

This young lady wowed Mzansians with her moves as she channelled Uncle Waffles. Image: @babygirlcaylas / TikTok

Source: UGC

Check out her skills below:

Below are some of the comments her moves received:

@leboganganne said:

"So like when are we going out to groove together? Cos wow!"

@aal.yah333 shared:

"And we became best friends. Chomi come, I have gossip."

@mpumimk wrote:

"Haaaaeee suuukaaaa she understood the assignment."

@nonkululekoporsch commented:

"Listen, even the facial expressions."

@thenowinthefuture responded with:

"A perfect representation of how I feel when I listen to this song."

@lwazingubo added:

"I thought I was the only one who gets possessed by this song."

