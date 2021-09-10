Ms Cosmo, calls A Reece out, Hip Hop DJ, wants to see the rapper, doing more

Ms Cosmo has called A-Reece out for not doing enough to promote his music and interacting with his fans

The 5FM presenter wants the rapper to market and perform his music at clubs and festivals instead of releasing projects and disappearing

The hip-hop DJ shared her opinion on the young lyricist during the latest episode of her online show, POPcast

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ms Cosmo wants rapper A-Reece to do more instead of just releasing music and disappearing. The hip-hop DJ shared her thoughts on the way the rapper handles himself during the recent episode of her POPcast.

Ms Cosmo has called A Reece out for not doing more with his rap career. Image: @theboydoingthings, @mscosmosa

Source: Instagram

The 5FM radio presenter feels that the Zimbali hitmaker is not leveraging on his fan base. The star has a loyal following on social media. A-Reece trends whenever another Mzansi rapper drops a project.

Ms Cosmo advised A-Reece to stop dropping music and go away. She wants him to go all out and market his music, do live performances at festivals and clubs. According to TshisaLIVE, Cosmo said:

"The problem with A-Reece is that the music is out but when do we see him. I want to see him doing things."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Ms Cosmo's last sentence would make a great punchline if she was a rapper because A-Reece's Instagram handle is @theboydoingthings.

A-Reece claps back at events promoter

In other music news, Briefly News reported that A-Reece took to social media to clap back at an events promoter after he was pulled off the line-up of a recent gig in Johannesburg. The rapper was expected to perform at Mint on 23 April but that didn't happen as he was removed from the event's line-up at the eleventh hour.

Event promoter Chama is Shama took to his Instagram Stories a day before the event and shared that the Zimbali hitmaker had been pulled off the show because of his management team.

SAHipHopMag reported that Chama is Shama said the musician was removed from the sold-out show because of "poor management from his team". A-Reece was expected to share the stage with Emtee but that didn't happen after the alleged drama between his team and the club's management.

Source: Briefly.co.za