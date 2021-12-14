Fans Comfort AKA as He Remembers Nellie Tembe: "Strength to You King"

It's been eight months since the tragedy that resulted in AKA's fiancée Nellie Tembe's death and the rapper still has her in his heart

Kiernan Forbes recently opened up about his struggles with depression and finding the right medication as he deals with the grief of losing his partner

This week, the rapper shared a video of himself and Nellie vibing in the kitchen as she prepared a meal and the comments flooded with comforts from fans

AKA had fans flocking to his comments in their masses to comfort him after he shared a video of himself and Nellie Tembe dancing. The Sweet Fire hitmaker still has his late fiancée on his mind as he navigates life without her.

ZAlebs reports that AKA took a moment to remember Nellie Tembe since she died eight months ago. The rapper took to Instagram to share a video of what a normal day at home looked like for the couple and placed a broken heart over it.

No caption was needed for this nostalgic post and fans came in their numbers to offer AKA some comforting words.

@chefthabo wrote:

"❤️ Make her proud like you always do "

@zulumkhathini said:

"♥️ Strength to you King."

@ashly_austin commented:

"I remember when you posted this last year. I immediately copied the link to download this video in order to post it via my WhatsApp... I loved she made you soo happy! And I just love the vibe in this video. Mali mali mali... We move."

@iam_mbambot added:

" I know exactly what you goin' through champ. I'm also there."

AKA often remembers Nellie when the date of her death comes around. News24 reported that around the four-month mark, the rapper told fans that he will never be the same person he was, ever again.

AKA opens up about his clinical depression and effects of medication: "I couldn't feel anything"

Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebs have been rather candid about mental health in the past week. AKA is the latest of the A-listers to open up about navigating the ins and outs of depression and discovering what works best for him. The moment of vulnerability was well-received by followers.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker surprised many when he shared that a few months ago, he was diagnosed with clinical depression.

ZAlebs reports that he disclosed everything about his mental health diagnosis, down to the medication that he was prescribed. AKA shared that the pills he was given did more harm than good, making him feel like a shell of a person.

