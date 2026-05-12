Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis joined cleanup teams on the ground as Cape Town battled ongoing storm damage due to bad weather

SAWS issued an Orange Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall, with risks including flooding, mudslides, strong winds, coastal danger, and snowfall across parts of the Western Cape until Tuesday

Social media users highlighted a strong community spirit, sharing stories of residents, first responders, and strangers helping one another despite severe weather conditions

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Mayor, city workers and residents all showed up. Image: @geordin.hill.lewis

Source: Instagram

The mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, showed the cleanup and assistance taking place around Cape Town, despite the ongoing storm. Mzansi showed their appreciation.

The Instagram reel, posted on 11 May 2026, showed the mayor as he joined the teams in the streets, where both city workers and residents showed up in numbers to help with the cleanup work. Despite the continuing terrible weather, people are showing up for each other across the city. The City of Cape Town said its teams were working across the metro during the Cape Storm, responding to flooding, downed power lines, and fallen trees while thanking residents for showing up for others amid the disruptive weather conditions.

"That is such a Cape Town Spirit, that is what I love about our city. Thank you very much for your kind hearts, Capetonians.

Strangers came together to help man fix his broken roof. Image: @georgin.hill.lewis

Source: Instagram

SAWS issues weather warnings as response efforts increase

The emergency response efforts continued amid severe weather. The South African Weather Service issued multiple warnings for the Western Cape, including an Orange Level 8 alert for disruptive rainfall expected to cause flooding, mudslides, strong winds, coastal dangers, and snowfall in various regions until Tuesday, 12 May 2026, with disaster management teams placed on high alert across the province.

View the Instagram video below:

Netizens praise Cape Town’s spirit

Social media users applauded Cape Town residents, first responders, and emergency crews for staying strong and helping one another during the destructive storm, with many sharing stories of kindness, gratitude, and endurance

This is what Mzansi said on @geordin.hill.lewis's Instagram page:

johngrayu stated:

"A leader with soul, I can’t wait to relocate to Cape Town."

mf_kitoko_oct16 replied:

"Respect and thank you so much 🙏🏾"

travelwithcarlynne said:

"God bless you all. ❤️ Soon the rainbow will appear & this storm will pass. 🌈🙏"

amberthomas.ltd advised:

"Learn to prevent problems from occurring 🥲 because all this could have been avoided … but no Uprooting our roads for myciti was more important . Respectfully."

ord.susan exclaimed:

"You guys are legends!"

sonzd wrote:

"GRATEFUL to all our first responders and all the crews who are on call to keep our city working 🙏🏽"

aguakathi said:

"So true! This morning, my Gate flew off, and a man walking past helped me get it into a safe spot. I was so blown away (haha, literally) by his generosity in helping out a stranger. 🥹 so much love for the smiles and big hearts of the humans of this city. Big love 💙"

More Briefly News Stories on Cape Town Weather

A viral Facebook video showed powerful Cape Town winds lifting a truck off the ground, leaving South Africans shocked by the extreme weather conditions in the Mother City.

A viral TikTok video showed uprooted trees and storm damage in Wynberg after Cape Town’s severe Level 8 weather conditions caused chaos in the area.

A TikTok video showed a Cape Town woman’s house left without a roof after strong storm winds caused severe damage, shocking South Africans online.

Source: Briefly News