A viral clip captures alarming storm aftermath in Wynberg, Cape Town, sparking widespread concern across South Africa

Residents react in real time, taking videos, as severe weather conditions trigger urgent safety warnings and emotional responses

Flooding and strong winds have left commuters and communities on high alert amid the ongoing Cape Town storm chaos

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A tree is left on its side after storm. Image: @da_gaffa

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video posted on 11 May 2026 has left South Africans worried after showing a massive fallen tree lying across a parking lot in Wynberg during severe stormy weather in Cape Town. Thankfully, no injuries or damaged vehicles were reported.

The clip, shared by @da_gaffa, read: “Look at what happened in Wynberg,” captured the aftermath of strong winds and heavy rain battering the area. The creator added the caption:

“Lucky nobody got injured."

No people or vehicles were said to be affected by the tree. Image: @da_gaffa

Source: TikTok

Cape Town battles flooding and storm damage

According to Newzroom ZA, Cape Town has been grappling with severe flooding after heavy rains linked to a powerful cold front submerged roads in Muizenberg, Wynberg, and surrounding southern suburbs.

Motorists were seen cautiously driving through deep floodwaters along parts of the M5 and nearby roads, while fallen trees disrupted traffic and blocked certain routes. City residents have been urged to stay indoors where possible, avoid flooded roads, and reduce speed while travelling. Authorities also encouraged the public to monitor official City of Cape Town updates as adverse weather conditions continue.

View TikTok video below:

Social media users share frightening storm experiences

Several commenters took to @da_gaffa's page and described terrifying moments during the strong winds. Others warned people to remain cautious as conditions worsen across parts of the Western Cape.

wendy said:

"So glad I stayed home today coz I work in Wynberg and I must use public transport 🙏🙏"

user5807380992803 shared:

"I came to work this morning, and I couldn't even walk in Wynberg."

QWAMBIKAZI replied:

"God, please 🙏"

Ms K said:

"I’m thinking of the homeless people 😭😭😭😭 yor we complain too much about s*** homeless are going through the most."

Telicious said:

"God have mercy."

🌸Merissa🌸 added:

"STAY INDOORS. The boss will only send "messages of condolences" if anything should happen to you or your family🙏🏻 I pray for all our safety."

Izzy.edits replied:

"I'm so glad my mom didn't go into work today."

Eileen Johnson said:

"No weapon formed against everyone shall prosper in the mighty name of Jesus Amen 🙏"

wouter 🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Almost every little town and city has been affected. Informal settlements worse 😳"

More Briefly News on Cape Town weather

A viral video of dramatic waterspouts forming off Cape Town’s coast during severe storms left South Africans alarmed as powerful winds, heavy rain, and rough weather battered parts of the city.

A viral TikTok video showed Wynberg residents picking through wreckage after Cape Town’s Level 8 storm ripped roofs off homes and caused widespread flooding, leaving many South Africans shocked by the destruction.

A viral TikTok shows a Level 8 storm battering a Stellenbosch restaurant in Cape Town with violent winds and heavy rain, causing chaos and alarming viewers across South Africa.

Source: Briefly News