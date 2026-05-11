A TikToker with the username @idwa posted a video on 10 May 2026 showing the brutal reality of Cape Town’s Level 8 cold front hitting a Stellenbosch restaurant. Strong winds threatened to rip an outdoor umbrella clean off, with a staff member desperately holding it down. The footage left Mzansi stunned.

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Screenshots taken from the clip showing the chaos in Stellies. Images: @idwa

Source: TikTok

The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 8 warning for the Cape Winelands, including Stellenbosch, from 10 to 12 May 2026. The cold front brought gale-force winds reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour across the region. Some mountainous areas were forecast to receive up to 300 millimetres of rain over the warning period.

What the Level 8 warning meant for the Western Cape

The Level 8 classification signalled a severe potential impact from the incoming weather system. The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre placed all districts on high alert. Residents were urged to secure loose outdoor objects and avoid unnecessary travel during the storm period.

The cold front was part of a back-to-back weather system bringing flooding, rough seas, and snowfall across the province. People in the comments could not believe how fierce the conditions were at ground level in Stellenbosch that day.

See the chaos in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting

@uZo💗🌸💐🌺 commented:

“Was the weather report a joke to you guys? 😭”

@I’m not bob gray asked:

“Why are you all outside? 😭"

@lion wrote:

“In this weather, schools should just operate as we did in civil time.”

Source: Briefly News