A social media user inspired many after he shared images of himself from last year and this year on Twitter

The young man was hospitalised with Covid-19 last December and this December, he graduated with his Master's degree

His strong attitude and hard work has served as an inspiration for many netizens who congratulated him online

Twitter user @OnDaRocks6 shared a short yet powerful post on the microblogging application. The young man battled Covid-19 in December 2020 and was hospitalised. A year later he is thriving as he bagged his Master's degree.

His bio on the bluebird application states that he is an attorney by profession. He shared two images - one from 2020 where he was in the hospital and the other from this year where he graduated.

@OnDaRocks6's post has gained almost 11 000 likes on Twitter as peeps from all over Mzansi shared how truly amazed and inspired they were by his determination.

This South African man went from battling Covid-19 to graduating with his Master's degree in a year. Image: @OnDaRocks6

Source: Twitter

His inspiring post can be viewed below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the lovely responses he received:

@Mbusi_B_Ndlovu said:

"Remarkable! Glad to see you have recovered and achieved your academic goals."

@EveRatidzo shared:

"He who started the good work in you certainly finished it. It's not over till He says it's over. Congratulations."

@blackchik__kb wrote:

"You are a testimony to many. We thank God."

@zola_mrwetyana responded with:

"After the trauma you've experienced. Congratulations!"

@Vee_Chwi tweeted:

"This is how we end the year. Many congratulations."

@Batebang added:

"How times have changed! Congratulations brother."

Nursing graduate Katlego endures and later excels despite obstacles

In other inspiring education news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Letimela took to social media to share the news that she fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse.

"Mama today I am a graduate. Wow. I never thought imagined that I will get this far," she wrote

Social media users were left inspired by her story and vowed to match her work ethic and determination. Letimela detailed the challenges she faced.

“During matric in 2013 I applied for nursing, and I got rejected because I filled the forms out with a blue pen instead of using the black recommended pen. This broke my little heart, I could not get into nursing then, a passion in my heart,” she said

Letimela said in 2014 she decided to pursue a PC training course but was unable to complete her studies due to financial constraints.

Source: Briefly.co.za