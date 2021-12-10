Mondli Ngcobo Is Doing Well After Hospital Stay: Star Is Ready to Hit the Stage

Mondli Ngcobo has assured his fans that he is now doing well after spending a couple of days in hospital

The Koze Kuse hitmaker shared that he's ready to serenade his fans with his sweet voice as doctors confirmed that he doesn't have Covid-19

The music producer thanked all the people who wished him a speedy recovery when he was still in hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mondli Ngcobo has taken to social media to share that he's doing well following his hospital stay. The singer spent a few days in hospital but is now ready to go back on stage.

Mondli Ngcobo is ready to hit the stage after his hospital stay. Image: @mondlingc

Source: Instagram

The music producer, who has worked with the likes of Kelly Khumalo and DJ Merlon, also reportedly confirmed that he was not suffering from Covid-19.

The Koze Kuse hitmaker took to Instagram a few days back to he is ready to srenade his fans with his voice. He captioned his post:

"Greetings my people. I wanna take this opportunity to thank you all for your prayers. I’m now out of the hospital and God is good to me. Let us meet on the 11th for those who are in Durban..."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TshisaLIVE reports that Mondli assured his peeps that it was not Covid-19 that landed him in hospital. In a since deleted post, the publications reports that the star said:

"It has been confirmed that I'm Covid-19 negative but they are running more tests. Keep safe this season. Let's keep each other in prayers."

Mondli's fans took to his comment section to react to his post. Check out some of their comments below:

tmpmusic_ said:

"Sad I'm gonna miss it, but still, God is super awesome."

futhivalg wrote:

"I so wish I was in Durban. Laze lakude iGoli. We’re glad you’re feeling better. All the best with the show."

umsindotheatre commented:

"Glad you are okay, bafoz."

nduduzomakhathini added:

"We love you, Big Bro."

Minnie Dlamini-Jones contracts Covid-19 again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini-Jones has been diagnosed with Covid-19 again. The media personality took to social media recently to share the sad news.

The TV presenter and actress did not say where or when she contracted the disease. The stunner said she has not been able to hold and kiss her son, Netha, since she got the virus for the second time in her life.

The actress took to Instagram stories to share that she's battling the new variant of the disease, Omicron. She said what hurts her the most is that she can hear her bundle of joy laugh and cry for her but she can't do anything about it because she's self-isolating.

Source: Briefly.co.za