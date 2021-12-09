New graduate Katlego Letimela was over the moon when she took to social media and revealed she has become a qualified nurse

Social media users congratulated her on her achievement and said Letimela stands as a beacon of hope in a country where the access to tertiary education is difficult

Katlego Letimela told users she had to endure verbal, physical, emotional and economic abuse to reach her dreams

Katlego Letimela took to social media to share the news that she fulfilled her .

"Mama today I am a graduate. Wow. I never thought imagined that I will get this far," she wrote

Social media users were left inspired by her story and vowed to match her work ethic and determination.

Letimela details the challenges she faced.

“During matric in 2013 I applied for nursing, and I got rejected because I filled the forms out with a blue pen instead of using the black recommended pen. This broke my little heart, I could not get into nursing then, a passion in my heart,” she said.

Letimela said in 2014 she decided to pursue a PC training course but was unable to complete her studies due to financial constraints.

“Then had to go work in a call centre for commission which was the hardest thing ever for me because I am not passionate about marketing. As a result, what ensued was a series of moving from one menial job to another: waitress, shop assistant and so forth.”

In 2016 she decided to pursue her career in nursing but had to contend with a verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive manager at her side hustle job.

“I must add, the whole arrangement was exploitative. I worked with no contract of employment and was taken advantage of by a meagre wage of R1 800 a month. I was young and at home the circumstances were dire, so we needed the money,” Letimela said.

Her prayers were answered when she was accepted to study at Chris Hani Baragwanath Nursing College in 2017.

“Upon my admission to CHBNC, I swore I’d pull up my socks and never looked back. The journey has been fraught with daring challenges, I must attest. However, today I am Sister KP Letimela, a nursing graduate and a certified professional nurse,” she said.

She encouraged the youth to never give up because change is inevitable

Social media users showered her with words of encouragement and praised her for her tenacity.

Sisanda Vimba said:

“That is an inspiration, bringing hope and reminding us to pray. Congratulations, sis.”

Mmalethabo Mama-sedi Sello said:

"Wow Kats., may words encourage more young people to fight for what they believe in."

Emmaculate Oreeditse reacted:

“Congratulations babe, you looked beautiful.”

Bongani Yende said:

“Inspired, thanks for giving me hope to fight for my dreams. One day I'll study for what I love.”

“They said I was a slow learner”: Mzansi man becomes graduate against all odds

Briefly News also reported that a young man, Polelo Maruping, recently shared with Varsity World how he has become a graduate despite many people telling him that he would never be able to achieve the amazing milestone.

“For someone who didn’t do well in school. I’m doing very well. I have been told I am slow learner as a child when all my friends were excelling and getting the awards.

"I was forced to re-do some modules for the second time because I wasn’t smart enough and my English was very horrible. I used to ask my classmates to assist but instead, they said I should consider changing the course I was studying. They even suggested I must drop out.

"But look at me now. I have obtained my qualification in Accountancy and yesterday I graduated for Internal Auditing . Because I choose to believe in myself. I’m currently enrolling Advanced diploma in Internal Auditing because my aim is to become a certified internal Auditor soon."

He then goes on to thank his friends and family for never giving up on him. He also credits them for pushing him and making sure he always felt supported and inspired. Locals had this to say:

Lebogang Lekunye said:

"His story is much the same as mine. I don't really get to listen to naysayers because today I am working as an Internal Auditor intern. Baby steps but heading near the dream job."

