A young man, Polelo Maruping, recently shared with Varsity World how he has become a graduate despite many people telling him that he would never be able to achieve the amazing milestone.

“For someone who didn’t do well in school. I’m doing very well. I have been told I am slow learner as a child when all my friends were excelling and getting the awards.

"I was forced to re-do some modules for the second time because I wasn’t smart enough and my English was very horrible. I used to ask my classmates to assist but instead, they said I should consider changing the course I was studying. They even suggested I must drop out.

"But look at me now. I have obtained my qualification in Accountancy and yesterday I graduated for Internal Auditing . Because I choose to believe in myself. I’m currently enrolling Advanced diploma in Internal Auditing because my aim is to become a certified internal Auditor soon."

He then goes on to thank his friends and family for never giving upon him. He also credits them for pushing him and making sure he always felt supported and inspired. Locals had this to say:

Lebogang Lekunye said:

"His story is much the same as mine. I don't really get to listen to naysayers because today I am working as an Internal Auditor intern. Baby steps but heading near the dream job."

Lesley Nokwazi Khumalo said:

"I needed this am a first-year student and am struggling with studying I even failed my first two tests even thought of giving up but you are truly an inspiration. Congratulations ❤️❤️"

Monique Spencer Bouwer said:

"Such an inspiration. Well done!"

Man praises God as he bags his degree

Briefly News also reported that a young man with the Twitter name, Igben54, has celebrated earning a degree in Computer Science from Babcock University. Igben54 has credited God for his recent academic milestone. Taking to his social media, he proudly wrote:

'"'Praise be to God. BSc Computer Science bagged. Aboli don graduate. Extraordinary doings!''

As expected, Igben54 accompanied his post with adorable photos flexing in his graduation robe. His followers on Twitter have headed to the comment section to post positive remarks. King Muna said: ''My brother! I celebrate with you!''

