Man Graduates After 8 Years in University, Encourages Others to Never Give Up

A local student is a picture of determination after finally bagging his degree

The BSc Food and Technology graduate has had many academic and financial struggles, but ultimately decided not to let the negativity stop his progress

Mzansi social media users are clearly motivated by the youngster and took to the comments section to wish him well

A local graduate is certainly proving it's never too late to turn things around after finally completing his BSc degree in Food Science and Technology. Dakalo Muluvhu's inspirational story was shared by popular student forum, Varsity World.

This student completed his degree despite the 8-year wait. Image: Varsity World/Facebook

Heading to Facebook, the determined young man detailed his continued struggles with academic disappointment and his financial struggles. It took him eight long years but Muluvhu got through it.

"Matriculated in 2011 with a diploma. Decided to repeat Grade 12 in 2012 because I got rejected by all varsities that I applied to. 2013 I enrolled at the University of Venda in Food Science and Technology. It took me 8 years to finish it because I repeated some of my modules 3 to 4 times," he added.

The young man went on to get a little personal, hoping others would find encouragement in knowing that if he got through the dark times then so could they.

"The was a time I was depressed and wanting to quit but told myself to soldier on, that time I had no sponsor, my parents were paying for the fees.

"2021 here I am, completed my BSc in Food Science and Technology with a distinction on my research. Moral of the story... Never give up on dreams and goals,'' he ends the lovely post.

Dakalo Muluvhu has definitely inspired the youth of Mzansi with his story. Check out some of their sweet comments below:

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Congratulations bro, you have motivated others to hold on irrespective of how long it takes."

Mpho Daniel Shai said:

"Congratulations Champ, it doesn't matter the journey, we thank God for your parents and the wisdom given to them... Please enjoy your success Champ."

Kea Betswe said:

"Congratulations, you make us proud."

"Not for people like us": Woman pursues PhD in oceanography despite the stigma

In more news about local students, Briefly News previously reported that a local PhD candidate is finally opening up about the stigma she faced on the journey towards her incredible achievement.

Philile Mvula certainly comes from a world where studying marine biology is not that common, but after some encouragement and a little self-assurance, she continued to pursue her passion.

Heading to popular student forum, Varsity World Mvula explained the struggle of constantly having to explain her choices:

"When I started my degree in marine biology in 2013, there wasn't anyone I knew personally who had done the degree before me. This meant that I constantly had to explain what I do to people around me. Most of them replied with, 'Ohh no, that's not for people like us.' "

The young woman went on to admit that she almost let the nay-sayers get to her. However, despite the doubts and a few financial issues, the determined marine enthusiast forged ahead.

"In 2017 Master's came around, and for the first time, I really felt like maybe marine science is meant for a certain type of person, and that person was not me. I continued to work on my research through doubts and financial issues."

Today, the inspiring woman is definitely opening doors for women of colour in the marine biology field. Philile Mvula is definitely about to pour all her black girl magic into Mzani's oceans.

She had a few final words of encouragement for her fans:

"In the end , I realised that it does not matter who you are and where you are from; there is nothing that isn't meant for people like you. You have to have passion and be willing to put in the necessary work."

Naturally, social media users took to the comments section to wish the young student well. Check out some of the comments below:

Veronica Molete said:

"Hello Dr! Sisters are doing it for themselves."

Vovo Mbanyana said:

"Congratulations sisi. I've never heard of this but wow, sounds interesting."

Madubela Yongama said:

"Congratulations to you my darling. We are proud of you at large."

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Red gown here it came babes... well done."

Theophilus Tumelo Mthembu said:

"You are hope!"

Letitia Petitepoppie Davids Freeman said:

"Halala!!!!! Well done and wishing you nothing but the best."

Levi Masombuka said:

"Congratulations are in order, we are inspired."

