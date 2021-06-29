A grateful Nigerian man has taken to social media to shower encomiums on his mum for her sacrifices towards his academic pursuit

In a touching LinkedIn post, he recalled how she had sold ornaments and wrappers to fund his education

The movie actor described his mum as his girlfriend and promised his endless love, cash to the woman

A Nigerian man has celebrated his mother on social media for being the reason behind his academic success.

Emmy Williams shared on LinkedIn that he almost gave up on his undergraduate studies at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) but for encouraging words from his mother who vowed to see him finish against all odds.

Man pens an emotional note as he hailed his mum for her sacrifices. Image: @LinkedIn/Emmy Williams

Emmy who is a movie actor said his mother sold her ornaments and wrappers to fund his studies. The 2018 graduate of microbiology bemoaned his failure to achieve the first-class result he promised his mother.

The proud man praises her mother in 12 languages

Emmy went on to say thank you in 12 languages namely in Chinese, Yoruba, Spanish and so forth and shared a picture of her.

His post read in part:

"When I first gained admission into the University of Benin to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology, I could remember there was no dime in the house. I couldn't even afford the ₦3,000 needed for the purchase of record file, let alone pay the ₦45,000 acceptance fee. I was about giving up, but your words struck me like a thunderbolt. Beating your right hand on your chest, you said...

"Emmanuel, as long as I still have the breath of God in my nostrils, I have vowed to God that you'll graduate from this same UNIBEN. Mark my words, na me talk am!"

"You sold your golden ornaments and Wrappers to train me.

"Momma you kept to your words!"

Social media users joined him in celebrating his beloved mum

@Babajide Idris wrote:

"She is a super hero mum and God bless her. Mothers are amazing."

@Chukwuemeka Nwankwo commented:

"I feel you brother. Dad's are wonderful, but Mums are just extraordinary."

@Oluwajimi Ogboji said:

"Love this! God bless you both."

@Chiedozi Onyenakuchi reacted:

"Congrats bro! Just the beginning."

