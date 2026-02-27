The Sharks celebrated Siya Kolisi with a powerful throwback tribute that quickly struck an emotional chord with supporters across South Africa

From township roots to global rugby glory, his journey stands as one of the most remarkable success stories in modern sport

As he adds milestone after milestone to his legacy, fans continue to rally behind a leader who has redefined what belief and resilience look like in the green and gold

Siya Kolisi, the first black captain of the Springboks, remains an icon for many South Africans who dare to dream beyond their circumstances. His historic career has inspired countless young rugby fans, particularly from disadvantaged communities, who see in him a reflection of possibility.

Kolisi is among the rare captains to have lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice, leading South Africa to Rugby World Cup glory in 2019 and 2023. With the 2027 Rugby World Cup on the horizon, he will once again be central to the Springboks’ ambitions of defending their global crown.

In 2025, he entered an elite group of Test centurions when he earned his 100th cap at the Stade de France in Paris against France. He became only the ninth player in Springbok history to reach the milestone, joining legends Percy Montgomery, John Smit, Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers, Bryan Habana, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, Eben Etzebeth and Willie le Roux.

Born and raised in Zwide, a township 15km outside Port Elizabeth, Kolisi has often described rugby as his lifeline from poverty. His journey from hardship to heroism has become one of the most powerful stories in South African sport. After signing with Western Province in 2010, he made his Springbok debut three years later in Nelspruit against Scotland. He has not looked back since.

Siya Kolisi's career journey from Zwide

Kolisi began his professional career with the Stormers in Super Rugby, making his debut in 2012 and quickly earning recognition for his relentless work rate and leadership qualities. In 2017, he captained the Stormers, further cementing his status as one of the country’s leading loose forwards.

His rise culminated in his appointment as Springboks captain in 2018, a landmark moment in South African rugby history. Under his leadership, the national team not only achieved success on the field but also became a symbol of unity in a divided nation.

Sharks post throwback pictures of Springboks captain

Kolisi currently plays club rugby for the Sharks, based in KwaZulu-Natal. He initially signed with the Durban outfit in 2021 in one of the biggest moves in South African rugby at the time. After a brief stint in France with Racing 92, he ended his contract early and rejoined the Sharks in 2024 to compete in the United Rugby Championship. He is, however, set to leave the Sharks for the DHL Stormers in June 2026.

The Sharks recently shared a moving collage of throwback pictures from Kolisi’s earlier years, including images from his school days and humble beginnings. The post carried a powerful caption: “For every child who dares to dream ❤️Siya Kolisi.”

The tribute resonated widely with fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and humour.

@Ta Nea Anele Mente wrote:

“Truck ye Cement engena Reverse Gear.”

@Junaid Juns Fredericks commented:

“Captain my captain 💪🏉.”

@Jaclyn King added:

“Amazing man ❤.”

Carmen Bolsem II joked:

“Shrek 😂😂😂.”

Siya Kolisi involved in on- field exchange

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

