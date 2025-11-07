Siya Kolisi reaches a historic milestone as he prepares for his 100th Test appearance for the Springboks in Paris

The Zwide-born captain’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings to double World Cup glory continues to inspire millions

Fans across South Africa and beyond poured out emotional tributes, celebrating Kolisi’s legacy as both leader and national symbol

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th Test cap on Saturday, 8 November 2025, when South Africa face France at the Stade de France in Paris.

He becomes only the ninth player in Springbok history to reach the milestone, joining rugby legends Percy Montgomery, John Smit, Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers, Bryan Habana, Beast Mtawarira, Eben Etzebeth and Willie le Roux.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in action against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship match against the All Blacks in September 2025. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi made his Springboks debut in June 2013 against Scotland in Nelspruit, coming off the bench to deliver a man-of-the-match performance that announced his arrival on the world stage.

His then-coach Heyneke Meyer recalled this week how Kolisi was “shy at first” but grew into one of the greatest captains in world rugby a leader whose influence stretches far beyond the pitch.

Born and raised in Zwide, a township 15km outside Port Elizabeth, Kolisi has often spoken of rugby as a lifeline from poverty, reflecting on his personal journey from hardship to heroism. After signing with Western Province in 2010, he made his Springboks debut three years later, eventually writing one of South African sport’s most powerful stories.

Kolisi made history in 2019, becoming the first black captain to lead South Africa to a Rugby World Cup victory, a feat he repeated in 2023, forever etching his name into global sporting folklore.

Siya Kolisi will earn his 100th test cap on Saturday, 8 November 2025, against France. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

South Africans pay emotional tribute to Siya Kolisi

As Kolisi prepares for his 100th Test, fans across the country and beyond have shared heartfelt tributes to the man, the captain, and the legend:

@davidjaytee:

“Siya has been absolutely key to the Springboks’ success for many years. When he eventually retires, he will be missed! He’s our best captain in history.”

@PorozaVuyo:

“Siya, you have served our nation with dedication and passion. Each time the world thought we were done, you gave us hope and made us believe. Thank you.”

@MakeletsoTseka:

“Love Siya so much! Thank you for everything you’ve done for our nation, the Springboks in particular, South African rugby at large, and rugby as a sport. Thank you.”

@SnoggsManduzi:

“Not convinced he knew who that schoolmate was...”

@Zawadi91:

“I already feel like I’ll be crying on behalf of Siya at the stadium on Saturday. This is too special I’ll be very emotional. What an honour to witness this live! Woooooza Saturday!”

@phopzin:

“That young legend who cried during the World Cup bus parade... brown hat and uniform. Summary of 100 caps.”

@Ray_of_Lerato:

“Oh bandla, Kaunda would have been magical for this moment.”

@cherry_poppinss:

“His parents knew what they were doing when they named him Siyamthanda because wow, siyamthanda nyani!”

