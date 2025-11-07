Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has showered praise on Siya Kolisi ahead of hitting a new milestone in South Africa's test match against France this weekend.

The South African rugby national team will face France in Paris on Saturday, November 8, 2025, in their second game of the end-of-year tour.

The first match ended with a 61-7 win for the Boks, with Kolisi playing a vital role. He is set to make his 100th appearance for the Boks against France and has been getting a lot of special praise from people in the rugby sector.

The Springbok skipper’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary since his debut against Scotland in 2013. Over the years, Siya Kolisi has developed into one of the most influential figures in South African rugby, both on and off the field.

He was appointed the Boks' captain in 2018, and under his leadership, the team has achieved unprecedented success, including two Rugby World Cup titles, cementing his place as the most successful captain in South Africa’s rugby history.

Erasmus hails Kolisi ahead of Boks milestone

During a recent press conference, Erasmus expressed heartfelt admiration for Kolisi as he approached his milestone match with the Springboks.

Erasmus, who first made Kolisi the Springboks' first black South African rugby national team captain at the start of his own coaching tenure, reflected on their shared history and the player’s remarkable journey from Zwide to global stardom.

Having known Kolisi since their time together at the Stormers, Erasmus spoke of his humility and selflessness, describing him as a leader who always prioritises the needs of others. He highlighted Kolisi’s deep connection with his roots, noting that whenever the captain gets the opportunity, he strives to connect with South Africans because he truly understands what the nation represents.

Erasmus added that Kolisi’s humility remains one of his defining and most admirable qualities.

Admiration for Kolisi extends far beyond South Africa, with the global rugby community equally vocal in their respect for the Springbok captain. One of those sharing heartfelt praise is retired Scotland lock Jim Hamilton, who had a front-row seat to Kolisi’s first steps on the international stage.

Hamilton, who was pitchside during Kolisi’s debut against Scotland in Nelspruit, recalled being immediately struck by the young flanker’s presence and attitude. Reflecting on the moment during The Big Jim Show, he said he remembered watching Kolisi and thinking there was something truly special about him. The then-up-and-coming player impressed not through arrogance or showmanship, but through quiet determination and the visible affection of his teammates.

Hamilton noted how Kolisi’s debut performance hinted at the greatness to come, saying it was clear he was a well-liked and respected young man within the team. Since that day, Hamilton added, Kolisi has gone on to “make history above history,” becoming not only a two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain but also a symbol of hope and unity who has transcended the sport itself.

