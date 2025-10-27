Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was involved in a heated on-field clash with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks coach John Plumtree, during a tense URC game

The incident occurred during the Sharks’ 29-19 victory over the Scarlets, a win that ended their early-season slump

The match reignited scrutiny over the Sharks’ form and John Plumtree’s leadership despite the much-needed result

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi found himself at the centre of attention on Saturday, 25 October 2025, when he was involved in a heated on-field exchange with Taine Plumtree, the son of Sharks head coach John Plumtree, during a United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park Stadium.

The incident unfolded midway through the game as the Sharks battled the Scarlets. Kolisi and Taine Plumtree were seen grabbing each other’s shirts in a tense moment that briefly stopped play. The referee chose not to issue any punishment, and no official comment was made regarding the decision.

Despite the brief confrontation, Kolisi, who is nearing his 100th Test caps for the Springboks, contributed significantly to the Sharks’ 29-19 victory over the Scarlets. The result ended the Durban side’s early-season slump and lifted some of the pressure surrounding their underwhelming start to the campaign.

Sharks secure much-needed win

While the result provided relief for John Plumtree’s team, it was far from convincing. The Sharks, boasting several Springbok stars, again struggled to find fluency and rhythm against a Scarlets side that remains winless in the URC.

The visitors stayed in contention for most of the match, levelling the scores at 19-19 after tries from Blair Murray, Marnus van der Merwe and Tom Rogers. The Sharks finally took control through their physical forwards, with brothers Emmanuel and Vincent Tshituka crossing the line before substitute Lee-Marvin Mazibuko sealed the result. Kolisi and fly-half Jean Smith added late points to close out the game.

Although individual brilliance shone through at times, too many handling errors and defensive lapses prevented the Sharks from turning dominance into control. Their structure looked fragile, and communication issues continued to disrupt momentum.

Plumtree under pressure despite the win

The victory may have eased immediate pressure on coach John Plumtree, but questions over his team’s form persist. The Sharks have struggled to convert their star-studded line-up into a cohesive unit. With a long break before their next fixture, the timing may prompt internal reflection about leadership and strategy.

Plumtree has made visible progress since taking charge in 2023, guiding the side from 14th place to a semi-final appearance last season. Yet supporters and management will expect more from a team filled with national team regulars.

On a positive note, the Sharks’ scrum and maul stood out once again. Led by Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, and Eben Etzebeth, the pack’s dominance eventually wore down the Scarlets. That physical edge remains the Sharks’ most reliable weapon.

For the Scarlets, there were encouraging signs of improvement. Despite another defeat, they produced a disciplined performance and managed three well-worked tries, showing more resilience and attacking intent than in recent weeks.

